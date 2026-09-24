Commentator Brandi Kruse and Let's Go Washington cleared of campaign finance complaint

The Brief Washington's Public Disclosure Commission dismissed a campaign finance complaint against the political committee Let's Go Washington. The PDC found no evidence that Let's Go Washington paid commentator Brandi Kruse or received unreported in-kind contributions from her. Regulators cited media exemptions protecting news coverage, commentary and editorializing in dismissing the allegations.



Washington’s Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) has officially dismissed a campaign finance complaint filed against the conservative political action committee Let’s Go Washington, ruling there was no evidence of illegal campaign advertising or unreported contributions connected to media commentator Brandi Kruse.

The formal dismissal brings an end to a state investigation into allegations that Let’s Go Washington (LGW), founded by Brian Heywood, violated state reporting laws.

Initial allegations and investigation

The backstory:

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Sammamish City Council member Pam Stuart on behalf of the group Washingtonians for Ethical Government (WFEG).

WFEG describes itself as a non-profit and a campaign finance watchdog with activists and attorneys working together.

WFEG alleged that LGW skirted the state’s Fair Campaign Practices Act by failing to declare in-kind political advertising provided by Kruse.

Kruse, a high profile conservative commentator and currently the hosts of the unDivided podcast was accused of delivering at least 159 instances of undeclared political advertising in support of two LGW ballot measures: Prohibiting transgender athletes from female youth sports determining participation based on biological sex (initiative IL26-638) and parental rights in public schools initiative IL26-001.

From the beginning, Kruse and LGW asserted no payments were ever given or received. However, WFEG put a monetary value of Kruse’s contributions as anywhere from $345,000 to $1.25 million.

Kruse, a former FOX 13 reporter, is now self-employed. WFEG’s complaint stated that Kruse had amassed nearly 900,000 followers across various online and social media platforms.

When state regulators initially launched a formal investigation and held an initial hearing on the matter, Stuart issued a statement supporting the agency's review:

"I’m happy to hear the PDC is taking this complaint seriously by moving forward with a formal investigation, and I look forward to their findings," Stuart said at the time. "Paid influencers like Brandi Kruse are stoking distrust in government and driving voter apathy, something we cannot afford at a time when democracy in America is under assault."

PDC findings and case clearance

Following an investigation, state regulators concluded that no evidence existed to support the claims that LGW had purchased Kruse’s services or received unreported campaign contributions.

In formal filings with the PDC, LGW representative Dan Brady confirmed that while the committee invited Kruse to speak at a February 2026 rally, LGW entered into no contracts, made no payments, and received no in-kind contributions for her participation. Legal counsel for Kruse’s production company, Undivided Media LLC, informed state investigators that Kruse retains full editorial independence, stating: "No one, including Let's Go Washington, controls what she says, what topics she covers, or what positions she takes.

In its final determination, the PDC cited statutory media exemptions which protect news coverage, commentary, and editorializing in regularly scheduled news media.

"PDC staff did not find any evidence that Let's Go Washington purchased Ms. Kruse's services in support of its initiatives," the PDC stated in its final decision. "Furthermore, staff were unable to establish Ms. Kruse's promotion of Let's Go Washington initiatives and her participation in the organization's events were in-kind contributions".

Reactions from Let’s Go Washington and Brandi Kruse

What they're saying:

WFEG’s complaint has brought up questions of political motivation and free speech.

Following the PDC’s dismissal, Heywood criticized the filing calling it frivolous.

"As we noted when Ms. Stuart brought this ridiculous claim against LGW, the first amendment protects even journalists with whom she does not agree," Heywood said. Heywood also stated, "This complaint should have never seen the light of day."

Kruse released the following statement on Thursday:

"It is the PDC’s job to investigate complaints that come to them, regardless of the political motivation behind those complaints. I am pleased they came to the correct conclusion in this case – that free speech is not something the government can regulate.

"The progressive operatives behind this complaint hoped to use media coverage to generate negative headlines about Let’s Go Washington ahead of an election. Instead, they have only motivated more Washingtonians to vote yes and fight back against a political establishment that seeks to silence dissenting voices."

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