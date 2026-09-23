The Brief An overturned semi-truck carrying chickens blocked ramps on northbound Interstate 5 at Exit 16 near La Center and the ilani casino on Wednesday. Washington State Patrol, WSDOT crews and Clark County Animal Control were deployed to manage traffic, clear the collision, and safely secure the animals. Delays began around 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, with transportation officials advising motorists to exercise caution and seek alternate routes.



An overturned semi-truck carrying live chickens blocked ramps along northbound Interstate 5 near the ilani casino complex in Clark County Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays and launching a multi-agency operation to retrieve the birds.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 9:39 a.m. near milepost 16.8 in Clark County, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Ramps at Exit 16 were closed to traffic following the rollover.

(Washington State Department of Transportation)

Emergency responders, including the Washington State Patrol (WSP), WSDOT maintenance crews, and local animal control officers, arrived on scene to handle what transportation officials dubbed a "fowl situation."

Responders worked to safely collect the loose chickens, clear vehicle debris, and guide delayed drivers around the blocked area.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the cause of the rollover are still unknown.

The specific cause of the crash, which remains under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.

What's next:

WSDOT crews continue working to clear the collision site and fully reopen the Exit 16 ramps. Motorists traveling through Clark County on northbound I-5 should anticipate lingering delays throughout the afternoon and use caution when approaching the area. Updated lane closure status will be provided through official state transportation channels.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from official posts and traffic alerts issued by the Washington State Department of Transportation Southwest Region (WSDOT Southwest) and emergency incident logs from the Washington State Patrol.

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