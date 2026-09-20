Greenwood taco truck owners seek answers after $7,000 hit-and-run

The Brief The owners of a Greenwood taco truck are seeking answers after a driver crashed into their parked business last month and left the scene. The owners estimate the crash caused approximately $7,000 in damages, which includes structural harm to the truck and damage to their refrigeration units. According to Greg Lara, police officers indicated there was limited action they could take because the incident involved property damage to a vehicle rather than personal injuries.



The owners of a Greenwood taco truck are seeking answers after a driver crashed into their parked business last month and left the scene.

The hit-and-run occurred around 4:00 a.m. on Aug. 17 at Tacos Las Delicias. Surveillance video shared by the owners shows a car striking the rear of the truck. The business told FOX 13, the impact shifted the entire vehicle five to six feet to the side.

Extensive Damage and Food Loss

What we know:

The impact caused severe internal and external damage to the mobile business. Inside the truck, a cooler toppled, glass soda bottles shattered, and prepped and non-prepared ingredients—including rice, marinated meats, and sauces—were scattered across the floor.

Outside, soil from a broken plant covered the ground alongside vehicle debris from the impact.

Greg Lara, the owners' nephew, said the food loss was total due to contamination. Cleaning chemicals stored inside the truck spilled and mixed with the prepped inventory during the collision, forcing workers to throw everything away.

Financial Impact on Small Business

What they're saying:

The owners estimate the crash caused approximately $7,000 in damages, which includes structural harm to the truck and damage to their refrigeration units.

In addition to property destruction and lost inventory, the business was forced to close for the day, creating further financial strain.

"Like everybody else, they’re trying to make a living," Lara said. "You have to keep going, there’s no other way."

Police Response and Ongoing Investigation

What's next:

The owners reported the hit-and-run to the Seattle Police Department, whose officers responded to the scene and documented the damage with photographs.

According to Lara, officers indicated there was limited action they could take because the incident involved property damage to a vehicle rather than personal injuries. He added that SPD told the owners there was not enough evidence to look into this for them.

Inquiries sent to the Seattle Police Department regarding the status of the investigation have not yet received a response.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Shirah Matsuzawa, who spoke with the owners of the taco truck and reached out to the Seattle Police Department about their status of their investigation.

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