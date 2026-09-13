Man dies while handcuffed in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood

The Brief An independent regional team is investigating after a man died in police custody Saturday evening in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. Officers handcuffed the incapacitated man after he rolled into the roadway; he lost consciousness shortly after and died at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the man's identity or official cause of death, but weekly public updates will be provided.



An independent team of investigators is looking further into the death of a man who lost consciousness and died in police custody Saturday evening in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood.

What we know:

The Independent Force Investigation Team–King County (IFIT-KC) took over the investigation into the incident, which occurred around 8:17 p.m. in the 6000 block of Airport Way South, according to a department press release.

Officers originally responded to reports of an individual lying on the sidewalk. Authorities said the man was unable to speak clearly or care for himself, prompting officers to escort him to a nearby police vehicle.

Initially, officers said they seated the man without handcuffs in front of the police vehicle and requested emergency medical personnel to evaluate his condition.

While waiting for medics to arrive, the man dropped to the ground and began rolling across the roadway, according to investigators. Officers then placed him in handcuffs.

Shortly after being handcuffed, the man lost consciousness while still awaiting medical aid.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the man could not be resuscitated and was declared dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released his identity.

The news release did not specify which agency placed the man in custody.

What's next:

IFIT-KC stated it will issue public updates on the case weekly until the investigation concludes.

Further media inquiries are being directed to Public Information Officer Drew Anderson.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a press release from the King County Independent Force Investigations Team.

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