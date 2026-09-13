Renton City Council to vote on public homeless camping ban

The Brief The Renton City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance to ban homeless encampments on public property. Violators could face up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine under proposed misdemeanor penalties. The vote follows a Supreme Court ruling permitting camping bans, though critics argue the policy just displaces unhoused people.



The Renton City Council is set to vote on a proposed ordinance that would ban homeless encampments on public property, marking the latest Washington municipality to consider such measures.

The upcoming vote follows the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Grants Pass v. Johnson, which overturned a previous circuit court decision and allowed local governments to enforce public camping bans.

Proposed Penalties and Restrictions

What they're saying:

Under the proposed ordinance, several actions on city property would be classified as misdemeanors:

Camping on city property

Storing personal belongings on city property

Failing to leave city property promptly when ordered by an authorized official

Possessing or abandoning a shopping cart on city property

Violators could face up to 90 days in jail, a maximum fine of $1,000, or both.

Focus on Public Health and Safety

The draft legislation highlights growing concerns over public parks and associated property crime, citing numerous complaints from residents.

City officials state in the ordinance that Renton has a compelling interest in protecting the health and safety of both city employees and members of the public using city property.

According to the ordinance, previous enforcement efforts were impractical because law enforcement lacked the authority to make arrests for such violations.

Reclassifying these offenses as misdemeanors provides the legal basis for officers to detain or arrest individuals who continue to camp in public spaces.

Debate Over Long-Term Effectiveness

The other side:

While the ordinance aims to give local law enforcement greater authority to manage public spaces, critics argue that similar measures in other cities fail to address the root causes of homelessness.

Opponents contend that camping bans simply displace unhoused individuals and their belongings to neighboring areas rather than providing long-term solutions.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Sam Campbell, who reviewed Renton City Council's agenda and obtained necessary documentation for this story from the city.

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