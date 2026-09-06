Maddie Mercado scores lone goal as Seattle Reign beat Wave 1-0

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The Brief Maddie Mercado scored in the 29th minute and Claudia Dickey made six saves against the San Diego Wave in a 1-0 Seattle Reign victory on Sunday night. A cross from Maddie Dahlien into the box allowed Mercado to score the lone goal of the match on a header past San Diego goalkeeper Sandra Paños in the 29th minute to put Seattle ahead. The Wave had to play with just 10 players for the majority of the match after Mimi Van Zanten was sent off in the 13th minute on review for a major foul against Dahlien. CDickey left the match late for Seattle due to an injury in the 81st. Dickey collided with San Diego's Ludmila da Silva while making a save that led to her subbing out for the closing 12 minutes of the match.



Maddie Mercado scored in the 29th minute and Claudia Dickey made six saves against the San Diego Wave in a 1-0 Seattle Reign victory on Sunday night.

The Wave had to play with just 10 players for the majority of the match after Mimi Van Zanten was sent off in the 13th minute on review for a major foul against the Reign's Maddie Dahlien.

A cross from Dahlien into the box allowed Mercado to score the lone goal of the match on a header past San Diego goalkeeper Sandra Paños in the 29th minute to put Seattle ahead.

Dickey left the match late for Seattle due to an injury in the 81st. Dickey collided with San Diego's Ludmila da Silva while making a save that led to her subbing out for the closing 12 minutes of the match.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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