Max Scherzer, Blue Jays combine to one-hit Seattle Mariners in 7-0 shutout loss

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The Brief Max Scherzer and the Toronto Blue Jays combined to one-hit the Mariners in a 7-0 loss that was Seattle's eighth time being shutout since July 1. Cal Raleigh's two-out double off Scherzer in the fourth inning served as the only hit of the game for the Mariners. Taylor Ward and Cole Young each walked once as part of an anemic offensive performance that saw Scherzer rack up 10 strikeouts over seven innings as he earned only his second victory of the season.



Max Scherzer and the Toronto Blue Jays combined to one-hit the Mariners in a 7-0 loss that was Seattle's eighth time being shutout since July 1.

Cal Raleigh's two-out double off Scherzer in the fourth inning served as the only hit of the game for the Mariners. Taylor Ward and Cole Young each walked once as part of an anemic offensive performance that saw Scherzer rack up 10 strikeouts over seven innings as he earned only his second victory of the season.

The Mariners are tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the most times shutout since the start of July. Seattle has lost four straight games and fell five games behind the Houston Astros and three games back of the Texas Rangers in the AL West race after both teams won on Sunday.

Alejandro Kirk and Kazuma Okamoto both homered for Toronto as they completed a three-game sweep of the Mariners.

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Scherzer (2-7) struck out a season-high 10, moving him past Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry and into ninth place on the career strikeouts list.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer reached the mark by striking out Cal Raleigh for the second out of the seventh inning. It was the 3,535th strikeout of Scherzer’s career.

Scherzer walked one and allowed one hit in a season-high seven innings to earn his first win since his season-opening start on March 31 against Colorado. He threw 97 pitches, 67 strikes.

Spencer Miles worked the eighth and Braydon Fisher finished Toronto’s 10th shutout.

The 42-year-old Scherzer struck out the side in the first, getting Randy Arozarena, Dominic Canzone and Julio Rodríguez swinging.

Josh Naylor struck out looking in the second and went down swinging after Seattle's lone hit, Raleigh’s two-out double in the fourth.

Scherzer matched Perry by getting Cole Young swinging in the fifth.

Scherzer passed Hall of Famer Walter Johnson and moved into 10th place all-time by striking out former teammate Kyle Schwarber in a win at Philadelphia on Aug. 8.

Kirk hit a two-run homer off Mariners starter Logan Gilbert (11-8) in the first inning.

Okamoto made it 4-0 with a one-out homer in the sixth, his 28th.

Gilbert allowed three runs and six hits in five innings, snapping a streak of three straight winning starts.

Up next

Mariners: RHP George Kirby (9-10, 4.02 ERA) is expected to start at Boston on Monday against Red Sox LHP Payton Tolle (8-6, 3.09).

Blue Jays: RHP Spencer Arrighetti (7-7, 4.81 ERA) is scheduled to start at Cleveland on Tuesday against Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (12-7, 3.98).

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The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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