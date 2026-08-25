Chilling 911 calls reveal frantic Bite of Seattle shooting moments

The Brief Newly released 911 recordings capture the chaotic response to the July 26 mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle, which left three people dead and five injured at the Seattle Center. The audio details frantic first responders calling for widespread aid, alongside dispatchers staying on the line to calm wounded victims taking cover. According to court documents, the shooting involved a gunfight between a 15-year-old suspect, one of the deceased, and an unidentified third suspect who initially opened fire. The shooting remains under investigation by the Seattle Police Department.



Wednesday will mark one month since the deadly mass shooting during the Bite of Seattle, and newly released 911 recordings reveal the chaotic response at the Seattle Center.

The calls capture the initial moments after gunfire erupted, detailing dispatchers working quickly to pinpoint the exact location, determine casualty counts and direct emergency medical units to the scene.

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Released 911 calls reveal frantic moments

Emergency dispatchers urgently requested widespread assistance across the Seattle Center complex at 305 Harrison St. as reports began flooding in.

What they're saying:

"We got a shooting at the Seattle Armory Center. They're saying multiple victims down," one first responder reported over the radio.

When asked for a specific casualty count, the responder emphasized the scale of the emergency: "Not at this time. At least two, but more than that ... we're going to need as many aid units as possible."

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 26: Police officers keep watch after a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on July 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. Two people are dead and multiple people are wounded. Seattle mayor Katie Wilson said one sus (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images) Expand

Additional recordings captured exchanges between dispatchers and victims who were trying to find cover while waiting for medical help. In one call mapping near 210 Thomas St., a man reported being shot in the back.

"Please hurry up," the caller said, telling dispatchers he did not see the shooter before taking cover near a water fountain. "I'm losing blood."

"Okay. Okay. It's okay. Just breathe. Breathe with me. I'm going to stay with you," the dispatcher told the caller.

The dispatcher remained on the line to calm the victim until officers reached his location.

Bite of Seattle shooting investigation

The backstory:

Three people were killed, and five others were injured in a shooting at Seattle Center on the northwest side of The Armory during the Bite of Seattle on July 26.

The people killed were identified as 19-year-old Junior Cee Niko Semo, 44-year-old Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba and 56-year-old Ashley Whitehead. Five other victims were taken to the hospital and later discharged.

Court documents revealed the 15-year-old suspect and Niko Semo were associates, engaged in a gunfight with a third, unidentified suspect. A witness told investigators that an unidentified man in a light blue top fired the initial gunshots before running away.

What you can do:

The Seattle Police Department's homicide unit is still investigating the shooting. Seattle police have not released any details on the third suspect's identity.

Anyone with information on the shooting or possible persons of interest are asked to call the SPD tip line at (206) 233-5000, or submit photo or video evidence to the SPD Public Submission Portal.

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