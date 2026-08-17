Record contract won’t change Devon Witherspoon’s focus with Seahawks

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The Brief Devon Witherspoon officially signed his four-year extension with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. The three-time Pro Bowl selection reportedly will earn $132 million — an average of $33 million a year in new money — over the length of the deal, which runs through the 2031 season. "It's special, man," he said. "It's kind of something you always dreamed of, but it's kind of something that I knew (would happen) as well. We talked about it before, like, I know I'm gonna be here. I know this is where my heart is. So that was never coming into question. So it just feels special to get it done though."



Devon Witherspoon officially signed his four-year extension with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. The three-time Pro Bowl selection reportedly will earn $132 million — an average of $33 million a year in new money — over the length of the deal, which runs through the 2031 season.

Witherspoon said after practice on Monday that he's glad to have the deal done, though he was never worried about it getting completed eventually.

"It's special, man," he said. "It's kind of something you always dreamed of, but it's kind of something that I knew (would happen) as well. We talked about it before, like, I know I'm gonna be here. I know this is where my heart is. So that was never coming into question. So it just feels special to get it done though."

Witherspoon said he was constantly up-to-date on developments with his contract this summer. While fellow 2023 first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba got his extension done in March, Witherspoon's took until the morning of Seattle's preseason opener on Saturday.

"Long process, man. You know, a lot of back and forth, but it was easy to get it done," Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon has been an active participant throughout training camp for the Seahawks despite not having an extension in place. Under the most recent NFL CBA, players can no longer holdout in attempt to apply pressure for a new contract. However, some players have since taken the approach of showing up, but not practicing due to an undisclosed ailment that keeps them from participating.

Witherspoon said last week that it was more important to him to prepare for the season ahead instead of trying to assert any leverage to push negotiations along. He was ultimately rewarded with the biggest contract at the cornerback position in NFL history, and the third-largest in team history behind only Smith-Njigba ($168.6 million) and Russell Wilson's $140 million deal signed in 2019. All three deals were four-year extensions.

"It mean a lot, man," Witherspoon said of being the highest-paid cornerback. "It's a thing that you don't kind of think about for real, but when it happens, it's like that's really real. Like it ain't fake.

"But you know, for me, it means a lot to me. But at the same time, it's nothing to me at the same time. Cause it's like I got a team here. You feel me? And I'm trying to win though. So all that is love. I appreciate all that. But I'm focused on building with my team right now."

Witherspoon's stats don't adequately contextualize the impact that he provides for Seattle's defense. He only has two interceptions in three seasons with a pair of forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks, though he has racked up 249 total tackles over that span . Witherspoon can play as a nickel cornerback or outside defender equally well, allowing the Seahawks' to disguise his role on any given play.

"Spoon is all the things," Macdonald said after Saturday's preseason game. "He's a great person. He's a great football player. He's a great teammate. He's a great leader. Those are the guys we want to be here. It's kind of similar to Jax. These are foundational people to our team, and I'm extremely excited to get that foundation laid where we know Spoon is going to be here for the long haul.

"We're also excited for the opportunity to reward him. You know, this is a contract that we feel like he's earned, and we should celebrate it as well, but it's also really exciting to know that we have foundational players that are going to be part of our team here for a long time."

Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns ($31.1 million/year), Trent McDuffie of the Los Angeles Rams ($31 million/year), Sauce Gardner of the Indianapolis Colts ($30.1 million/year) and Derek Stingley Jr. of the Houston Texans ($30 million/year) join Witherspoon at the top of the cornerback market in the NFL. New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez – represented by the same agency as Witherspoon – is also up for a new top-of-the-market level deal as well this offseason.

Practice Notes

– First-round pick Jadarian Price and Jacardia Wright both returned to practice participation for the Seahawks on Monday. The return to action was foreshadowed by the team's decision to release T.J. Harden and Justin Jones at the position earlier in the day.

– Players that did not practice on Monday: Linebackers DeMarcus Lawrence, Chris Paul Jr., Patrick O'Connell, Connor O'Toole and Derick Hall, safety Nick Emmanwori, tackle Amari Kight, running back Emmanuel Wilson, fullback Brady Russell, and wide receivers Tory Horton and Irv Charles Jr. Running back Zach Charbonnet remains on the physically unable to perform list.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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