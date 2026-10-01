Seattle fruit vendor confronted in viral waterfront video

The Brief Premier Meat Pies co-owner Nathan Bainbridge confronted a Seattle waterfront fruit vendor over missing health permits, throwing goods into the trash and escalating an exchange that went viral and sparked online backlash against his Renton business. Bainbridge cited food-safety hazards like lack of handwashing or refrigeration for his intervention, while the vendor alleged racial bias and asserted his permits were in order, though he lacked physical paperwork at the stand during the incident. King County Public Health confirmed the vendor has two permitted food trucks, is currently investigating the stand's operation, and reported shutting down 154 unpermitted street-food vendors in 2026.



A confrontation between a Seattle waterfront fruit vendor and a fellow food-business owner was caught on video, sending the encounter viral and raising questions about permits and food-safety requirements for street vendors.

The vendor set up on the waterfront, says he was selling fruit cups and other Mexican snacks when a man confronted him, questioned his permit and threw some of his goods into the trash.

The man in the video, Nathan Bainbridge, co-owner of Premier Meat Pies in Renton, told FOX 13 Seattle he was concerned about food-safety practices at the stand.

Bainbridge acknowledged the confrontation escalated and said he should have walked away.

"I just asked to see the permit, which is what King County Health Department asks of the general public if there are concerns," Bainbridge said.

The confrontation

The vendor told FOX 13 Seattle the business has been selling fruit cups, slushies, raspados and other Mexican snacks along the waterfront for about five years.

Video of the September 2026 confrontation shows Bainbridge questioning the vendor about his permit and telling him he could not legally sell without one.

The vendor said he felt the encounter went beyond a question about a permit.

He told FOX 13 Seattle he considered Bainbrige racist because he said did not have papers and that the Renton business owner identified himself as being from the city.

Bainbridge told FOX 13 Seattle he was not with the city and said he was asking about a health department permit.

Bainbridge said he became concerned after seeing what he believed were potential food-safety problems at the stand.

"There was no sanitization. They didn't have a sanitizer bucket set up. No three-compartment sink. There was no handwashing set up. There was no refrigeration or ice that I could see at the time," Bainbridge said.

He said his concern was that someone could become sick.

"I just asked to see the permit, which is what King County Health Department asks of the general public if there are concerns," Bainbridge said.

Bainbridge acknowledges confrontation escalated

The exchange became heated, with people nearby eventually stepping in.

Bainbridge claims the vendor became frustrated when he asked to see the permit and that the argument escalated.

"He became frustrated quickly, and it escalated into an argument, which I should not have done, to be frank," Bainbridge said. "Unfortunately, I should have just walked away, but I did not."

Video also shows Bainbridge cursing at the vendor and picking up and throwing some of Gomez's fruit cups into a trash can.

"Unfortunately, I picked up some things and, and dropped them. I should not have done that," Bainbridge said.

Bainbridge said he eventually drove away and contacted King County Public Health.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

What King County requires

King County Public Health says permitted food businesses, including mobile food vendors, should have a food safety rating sign displayed for customers. The county also says customers can ask to see a food business permit, and the business should have a copy on the premises.

King County's food-safety rating system applies to most permitted food businesses, including mobile food vendors such as food trucks and stands.

County health regulations also require mobile food units covered by the food-safety rating system to post the rating placard in a conspicuous location where it can be seen by customers and passersby.

King County says it follows up on reports of unpermitted mobile food vendors by directing them to cease operations and providing information about how to obtain a permit.

County data shows health officials have shut down 154 unpermitted street-food vendors so far in 2026, compared with 212 in all of 2025 and 109 in 2024.

Those figures refer to unpermitted street-food vendor closures.

Vendor says his permits are in order

The vendor told FOX 13 Seattle that his paperwork is in order. Health officials corroborated two food trucks are permitted.

He said he did not have the paperwork physically at the stand during the confrontation.

Gomez said the encounter was upsetting because he was simply trying to make a living selling food, but the encounter has not changed his desire to continue working.

Since the fallout

After the video spread online, the confrontation drew attention to Bainbridge and Premier Meat Pies.

Bainbridge said he received threats and that his personal information was posted online. Reviews also appeared on the Premier Meat Pies Yelp page accusing him of harassing the vendor and calling him racist.

Bainbridge denied that race played a role in the confrontation, saying, "This is not about race or creed or anything like that. It's simply about protecting the public from not following health code and potentially getting somebody sick — it's about exposure risk," Bainbridge said.

Public Health investigation

The dispute now comes down to more than what was captured on camera.

King County Public Health is investigating the vendor's operation.

King County says mobile food businesses, including food carts, trailers, trucks and kiosks, must obtain a food-service operating permit and complete the required approval process before beginning operations.

For now, Gomez says he intends to keep selling.

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