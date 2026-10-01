Multiple injured in small airplane crash at WA's Paine Field

The Brief Multiple people were injured after a small plane crashed at Paine Field in Everett Thursday afternoon. The aircraft crashed in a wooded area on the west side of the airport around 3 p.m. Officials have not said how many people were aboard the plane or what caused the crash.



Multiple people were injured in a small airplane crash at Paine Field in Everett Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Officials said a small aircraft crashed in a heavily wooded area west of the main runway around 3 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and searched the area for anyone who may have been on board.

The main runway was briefly closed after the crash. Three flights departing from Paine Field were delayed, and one arriving flight was diverted to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to FlightAware. The runway has since reopened.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown how many people were injured or on board the plane.

Officials confirmed a single airplane was involved, though the type of aircraft has not yet been identified. It's unclear if the plane was landing or taking when it crashed.

What's next:

The FAA and NTSB have been notified of the crash.

Paine Field plans to release additional information later Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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