Seattle CCTV audit decision potentially delayed after 'miscommunication'

The Brief Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s decision on whether to expand the city’s CCTV camera network faces a potential delay following an apparent miscommunication over the delivery timeline for an independent review. The audit delay coincides with broader oversight of SPD's surveillance technologies. Local business owners and residents remain split on the presence of city surveillance.



Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s decision on whether to expand the city’s CCTV camera network faces a potential delay following an apparent miscommunication over the delivery timeline for an independent review.

While Mayor Wilson previously stated she expected audit results by late September or early October, the New York University Policing Project said it was given a six-month timeline in May and expects to deliver the report near the end of October. The audit examines cameras connected to the Seattle Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center.

A spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office said officials believed the audit was on track but would look into the timeline and get back to us with clearer information. Meanwhile, cameras in Pioneer Square and the Stadium District have remained dark since the World Cup.

Upcoming OIG Review and Long-Term Evaluation

What they're saying:

The audit delay coincides with broader oversight of SPD's surveillance technologies.

The Office of the Inspector General told FOX 13 Seattle it is issuing an annual surveillance review on Wednesday assessing SPD’s use of pilot surveillance technologies, including CCTV, Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR), and RTCC software. Officials said under Seattle Municipal Code 14.18, OIG must publish annual reports by the end of September for all surveillance tools used by SPD in the prior year, while the City Auditor conducts reviews for all other city departments.

Officials with the OIG said a separate evaluation by the University of Pennsylvania will assess the overall effectiveness of the pilot program. They said that report is due at the end of 2027, with a preliminary report expected at the end of this year.

Related article

SDOT Policy Gaps and Calls for Camera Expansion

Dig deeper:

The upcoming OIG report follows a recent review by the Seattle City Auditor, which found that the Seattle Department of Transportation lacks updated policies for traffic cameras feeding into SPD’s Real-Time Crime Center. SDOT has promised to make the necessary fixes.

Despite the scrutiny, some local leaders continue to advocate for expanding surveillance tools. Seattle City Councilmember Rob Saka called for a common-sense rollout of new camera technology, particularly in high-density gathering spots like Seattle Center.

Community Divided on Surveillance Funding and Transparency

Big picture view:

Local business owners and residents remain split on the presence of city surveillance. In Belltown, shop owner Fred Kim recently opened a corner store at Second Avenue and Bell Street, where he has surveillance cameras inside and a city CCTV camera operates outside. Local resident Yonas supported the technology, stating that public safety takes priority over surveillance concerns.

Conversely, community activists are sharply criticizing the administration's funding strategy. The Community Not Cameras Coalition called on the city to reject surveillance funding "embedded in generic budget lines", alleging Mayor Wilson’s proposed 2027 budget conceals police surveillance costs behind broad administrative categories like "Technical Services" while preserving the network before audit results arrive.

"Public safety requires investment in people, not automated watchtowers," said Cliff Cawthon, a member of the Community Not Cameras Coalition. "Concealing the costs of surveillance will not allow the public to hold city hall accountable. Council must make the budget and these dollars transparent and invest in community safety strategies that work."

Cawthon said that the proliferation of security cameras into residential areas fails to prevent public violent crimes, such as the 'Bite of Seattle' shooting. The coalition is urging city officials to reject CCTV expansions and redirect all surveillance funds toward community-led violence prevention programs, including the Regional Peacekeepers Collective and the Rainier Beach Action Coalition’s Restorative Resolutions project.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Dan Griffin, who spoke with the Office of Inspector General and members of the Community Not Cameras Coalition.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Chelan Hills Fire: 5 arrested, 6th suspect sought

Family clarifies facts in Lake Tapps drowning tragedy

Seattle Mariners fire 4 coaches after Dan Wilson ousted as manager

Trio of turnovers sink Seattle Seahawks in 33-31 loss to Commanders

WA business owners speak on losses caused by copper wire theft

Trump denies offering to sell China weapons, adds 'maybe it's a good idea'

Everett Animal Shelter marks milestone in care for seized Westies

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .