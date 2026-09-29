Seattle minimum wage set to increase to $22 in 2027

The Brief Seattle's minimum wage is slated for an increase at the beginning of next year, according to an announcement from the city's Office of Labor Standards. On Jan. 1, 2027, the minimum wage for Washington's largest city will take an 84-cent climb, reaching $22.14. Washington state has the highest minimum wage of any other state in the country, which is currently $17.13.



Seattle's minimum wage is slated for an increase at the beginning of next year, according to an announcement from the city's Office of Labor Standards.

What will Seattle's minimum wage be in 2027?

What we know:

On Jan. 1, 2027, the minimum wage for Washington's largest city will take an 84-cent climb, reaching $22.14.

The rise is only for employees within Seattle city limits. Other local minimum wage rates can be found here.

Within Washington, Burien, Renton, and Tukwila all currently offer a higher minimum wage than Seattle's. However, once the wage increases in 2027, Seattle will take the top spot.

Do small businesses have to pay employees Seattle's new 2027 minimum wage?

Yes. Seattle's 2027 minimum wage of $22.14 per hour will apply to all businesses, regardless of size, and will be mandatory for employers citywide.

In 2025, legislation made it so that small businesses could no longer be permitted to count tips or medical benefits as part of their wage payment. Previously, small employers could offset up to $2.72 per hour in wages with tips or medical benefits, but this option was eliminated.

As a result, all employers will be required to pay their workers the full minimum wage without reductions.

For further information, including updates on Seattle labor standards, businesses are encouraged to sign up for the OLS newsletter on the agency’s website.

What was Seattle's minimum wage in 2026?

By the numbers:

In 2026, the minimum wage in Seattle stood at $21.30 per hour.

What is WA's minimum wage?

Washington state has the highest minimum wage of any other state in the country, which is currently $17.13. Washington D.C.'s minimum wage of $17.95 is the highest rate in the country.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

The Source: Information for this story came from Seattle's Office of Labor Standards along with previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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