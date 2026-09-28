Seattle Mariners clean house, fire 4 coaches after Dan Wilson

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The Brief The Seattle Mariners announced on Monday that bench coach Manny Acta, infield coach Perry Hill, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, and first base coach Eric Young Jr. will not be back with the team next season. "I will always have the utmost respect and appreciation for these men, each of whom made meaningful contributions to our team," president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. "After much reflection, we have determined that significant changes are required as we look toward 2027 and beyond." Pitching coach Pete Woodworth and director of pitching strategy Trent Blank headline a group of assistants expected to remain with the staff next season under a new manager.



Manager Dan Wilson isn't the only member of the Seattle Mariners coaching staff that won't return in 2027.

The Mariners announced on Monday that bench coach Manny Acta, infield coach Perry Hill, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, and first base coach Eric Young Jr. will not be back with the team next season.

"I will always have the utmost respect and appreciation for these men, each of whom made meaningful contributions to our team," president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. "After much reflection, we have determined that significant changes are required as we look toward 2027 and beyond."

Dig deeper:

Pitching coach Pete Woodworth and director of pitching strategy Trent Blank headline a group of assistants expected to remain with the staff next season under a new manager.

"Their goodness over time and the quality of the programs that they have put together are unquestionably awesome, and those guys communicate incredibly well," Dipoto told reporters on Monday about the decision to retain Woodworth and Blank. "Our pitchers love them for what they provide. Trent has all the TLC in the world and the ability to keep guys healthy and moving forward, and Woody is as good a messenger as exists in that clubhouse space.

"From 2021 until mid-season of 2026, we're one of the three or four best pitching staffs, one through 13, in MLB, and we don't want to take three months and use that as the criteria to ruin a program that has been the backbone of what we've done for a decade."

Acta spent 11 seasons with the Mariners as a bench coach and third base coach under Wilson and previous manager Scott Servais.

Hill spent the last eight years in Seattle and was widely credited with helping J.P. Crawford become a Gold Glove defender at shortstop during his time with the Mariners.

Seitzer spent the last two seasons with the Mariners working alongside Edgar Martínez and (previously fired) Bobby Magallanes in the team's hitting program.

Young Jr. spent two seasons, 2025-26, on the Mariners big league staff as a first base coach after serving as baserunning coordinator in the organization during 2024.

Dipoto said there are no further changes expected to the assistant coaching staff, meaning that Woodworth, Blank, assistant pitching coach Danny Farquhar, bullpen coach Austin Nola, bullpen catchers Fleming Báez and Justin Novak, and third base coach Carlos Cardoza are expected to return.

"We love those people; they do a great job," Dipoto said.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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