King County, WA prosecutor proposes new law to combat copper wire theft

The Brief King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion is introducing new legislation aimed at tackling local copper wire theft. The proposed measures follow severe damage to public infrastructure, including the West Seattle Bridge, alongside repeated thefts targeting small businesses in Ballard. A suspect accused of stripping copper wire from the West Seattle Bridge was released without bail and failed to appear for his arraignment, prompting renewed calls for reform.



King County prosecutors announced new legislative efforts Monday to curb widespread copper wire theft across the region.

Stolen copper (FOX 13 Seattle)

Spiraling costs and unchecked theft

What we know:

Copper wire theft continues to inflict major financial damage on local infrastructure and business owners across King County.

In Ballard, thieves have targeted local establishments ranging from neighborhood cafes to the National Nordic Museum, forcing some business owners to work overnight security shifts because they cannot afford ongoing repairs.

The impact on public infrastructure is equally severe. Suspect Gregory Galitzeck was arrested after allegedly impersonating a Seattle City Light employee to steal wire from the West Seattle Bridge. While the stolen wire was valued at $1,000, fixing the damage will cost taxpayers an estimated $100,000.

Despite facing felony charges, Galitzeck was released without bail in June, failed to appear for his arraignment, and remains on the run.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether law enforcement has active leads on Galitzeck's current whereabouts.

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Legislation push for reform

The backstory:

A scrap metal bill introduced during the last legislative session aimed to increase accountability by requiring buyers to document detailed seller information, requiring sellers to sign declarations, and mandating that buyers upload transaction records to a Washington State Patrol database. However, that proposal died in committee.

What's next:

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion has been collaborating with the Washington Attorney General, Sound Transit, and state lawmakers to craft updated solutions. Further statistics and legislative details will be released during her official address at the King County Courthouse.

The Source: Information in this article was gathered from reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Taylor Winkel, official statements from King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion, and public court records from the King County Prosecutor's Office.

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