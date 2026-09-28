Two dead after drive-by shooting in Kent, WA

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Kent. Troopers say two people were killed in a drive-by shooting. S 272nd St. at the I-5 overpass is closed in both directions.



Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Kent on Monday.

Two dead after drive-by shooting in Kent

What we know:

The Kent Police Department first announced that shooting on social media at 11:14 a.m.

According to the Washington State Patrol, two people were killed in a drive-by shooting.

South 272nd Street closed in Kent for police investigation

Authorities said South 272nd Street at the I-5 overpass is closed in both directions until further notice.

What we don't know:

The Kent Police Department did not release any details about the shooting other than an investigation is currently underway in that location.

FOX 13 Seattle has sent a crew to the location to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a Facebook post by the Kent Police Department.

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