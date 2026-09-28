2.6 magnitude earthquake felt near WA's Mount Adams

The Brief A 2.6-magnitude earthquake struck Southwest Washington's Klickitat County late Sunday afternoon. The tremor centered about 14 miles north of Trout Lake at a shallow depth of 1.4 miles. No damage was expected from the minor quake, and officials encouraged residents to report felt effects to the USGS.



A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was felt in Klickitat County on Sunday, and the epicenter was located on Mount Adams.

(USGS)

Recent earthquakes: 2.6 magnitude in Klickitat County, WA

By the numbers:

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 5:12 p.m. about 14.3 miles north of Trout Lake, Washington. Seismologists say the quake occurred at a depth of about 1.4 miles. According to the USGS earthquake map, the epicenter appears to have occurred on the western flank of Mount Adams.

(USGS)

Nearby places

Trout Lake, WA: 14.3 miles

The Dalles, OR: 45.5 miles

West Valley, WA: 51.2 Miles

Yakima, WA: 55.6 miles

Olympia, WA: 86.9 miles

Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4.0 or 5.0.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to report it on the USGS website.

Mount Adams, Washington, United States, as seen from Hood River, Oregon. (Ian Poellet // CC BY-SA 3.0)

Is Mount Adams an active volcano?

Dig deeper:

Mount Adams is the largest active volcano in Washington and is among the largest in the Cascades. According to the USGS, Mount Adams has produced a larger volume of eruptive material over the past million years than any other stratovolcano in the Cascades, except Mount Shasta in Northern California.

RELATED: Rumbles from WA's Mount Adams pulls scientists from ‘high-threat’ volcano

Recent earthquakes near Washington

Big picture view:

Between late Sunday night and early Monday morning, three sizable earthquakes, all around magnitude 5.0, struck near Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The first of these offshore quakes hit about 2 hours and 41 minutes after the smaller earthquake rattled Klickitat County in southwest Washington.

Related article

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

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