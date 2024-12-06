Rumbles from WA's Mount Adams pulls scientists from ‘high-threat’ volcano

The installation of critical seismic sensors at Glacier Peak, one of Washington state's "very high threat" volcanoes, has been delayed for another two years.

Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) report they will not try again in 2025, instead waiting until 2026 to complete the work because they’re shifting their focus to another regional volcano, Mount Adams.

Benjamin Pauk, a geophysicist at the USGS Cascade Volcano Observatory in Vancouver, explained the logistics of installing the necessary equipment were complicated. USGS had contracted a helicopter last summer to deliver portable monitoring stations to Glacier Peak, which is located in a remote wilderness area in the Cascade Range. However, the mission was canceled at the last minute when the helicopter service pulled out due to the closure of the company.

"This was in the middle of August and all of the other contracted helicopters were out fighting fires," Pauk said.

Transporting the equipment to the mountain was only one part of the challenge. Many of the locations for deploying the sensors require scientists to hike for days through rugged terrain.

"The areas that we’re accessing are off trail, so we’re doing a lot of bushwhacking, we’re hiking up steep hills so it’s not just as simple as following a trail," said Pauk.

While Glacier Peak remains a significant concern, the recent increased seismic activity at Mount Adams has caused scientists to shift their focus. Jon Major, the scientist in charge of the Cascade Volcano Observatory, noted that activity at Mount Adams, which historically has not been considered a high-threat volcano, has started to show unusual signs of movement.

"We had six earthquakes in the month of September, which was different than what we generally see one earthquake every 2–3 years," said Alex Iezzi, a geophysicist at the observatory. "So it has piqued our attention."

Because of this unexpected activity, Major confirmed that efforts will be redirected to Mount Adams, with plans to install new monitoring instruments by the summer of 2025. "What we’re doing right now is refocusing and redirecting," he said.

Glacier Peak, which has erupted six times in the past 300 years, remains one of the most active and explosive volcanoes in the state. Its remote location, deep within the wilderness, has led to its hazards being largely overlooked. If the volcano were to erupt, it could have severe consequences for nearby communities in Skagit Valley. The eruption of Glacier Peak could trigger lahars, or volcanic mudflows, which might block transportation routes, damage infrastructure, and bury homes and farmland.

