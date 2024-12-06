18-year-old arrested by SWAT team in Auburn, high-capacity guns seized

An Auburn SWAT team arrested an 18-year-old on Thursday who is believed to have been involved in a series of violent crimes.

The Auburn Police Department (APD) stated that on Dec. 5, Special Investigation Unit Detectives and members of the Valley SWAT team executed a search and arrest warrant in the southern part of the city.

Photo: Auburn Police Department

Authorities say the SWAT team arrested the suspect without incident, and they recovered several firearms from his residence and from inside a car where he had recently been a passenger.

The suspect, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms, is also believed to have been involved in several violent crimes in the area during the past eight to ten months.

Officers recovered three firearms, two of which had high-capacity magazines.

They charged the suspect with unlawful possession of a firearm.

As of now, information about the suspect’s involvement in other crimes is limited.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.