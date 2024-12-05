Ruston's new law limiting alcohol sales sparks backlash from locals

The Ruston City Council has narrowly passed a controversial ordinance aimed at curbing public intoxication and related disturbances by limiting alcohol sales after midnight.

In a 3-2 vote, councilmembers approved the measure, which affects every establishment in the city with a liquor license, requiring them to stop alcohol sales at midnight and close consumption areas by 1 a.m.

The new law has sparked heated reactions from residents, business owners, and industry professionals.

Kya Bakar, owner of the Unicorn Sports Bar and Grill, one of Ruston’s five bars, expressed her frustration with the ordinance.

"I feel this is bulls--t," Bakar laughed nervously. "I’m in a small town, and they’re trying to close our businesses. It doesn’t make sense."

The Unicorn, a beloved dive bar with at least 90 years of history, has been a cornerstone of the community. Customers have left their mark over the decades, adorning the walls with photos and signed dollar bills.

Seth Colby, operations manager at Cole's just a few blocks away, calls the ordinance an overreach.

The ordinance states: "Decreasing the hours of availability of liquor will decrease the impact of public intoxication on the larger community, leading to increased quiet and safety throughout the City."

"How does it make sense to make your own community members drive in and out of town to enjoy a late-night beverage?" Colby said.

While most residents expressed opposition to the new law, some support it.

Moses Juarez, who lives across from the Unicorn, praised its community role. "We should hold on to these dive bars; they play an integral role in our community," Juarez said.

However, city councilmembers argue the ordinance is necessary. The city has reported a rise in public intoxication-related incidents, including public urination, fights, property damage, littering, DUIs, and speeding.

The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board, which oversees alcohol regulations, says Ruston isn’t a problem area.

"We’ve inspected four of Ruston's five bars multiple times over the last two years and found no violations," said Brian Smith, a spokesperson from the board. While Silver Cloud received two complaints for open containers and over-serving, Smith added, "We have no record of the council reaching out to us on this issue."

Bakar believes the ordinance stems from a personal incident involving a councilmember, in which a drunk driver allegedly hit their car after leaving Unicorn. When FOX 13 Seattle asked if she believed she was being targeted, she said, "Yes."

Critics argue the ordinance will harm local businesses and workers, especially as the holiday season approaches.

Colby wonders where councilmembers will celebrate New Year’s Eve: "I can't imagine it'll be at one of our places."

The ordinance goes into effect five days after publication, but no penalties or fines are specified for noncompliance.

Efforts to contact Ruston’s mayor and councilmembers for comment were unsuccessful. For now, businesses and residents remain divided on the future of Ruston's nightlife under the new law.

A formal review is scheduled for Oct. 2025, providing the council an opportunity to assess the legislation’s effectiveness. The ordinance will automatically terminate on Nov. 16, 2025, unless extended or amended by the council.

