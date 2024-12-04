Seattle Sounders all-time leading goalscorer Raúl Ruidíaz to depart club

article

The Seattle Sounders announced on Wednesday that Raúl Ruidíaz - the club's all-time leading goalscorer - will not return to the team in 2025.

"Raúl Ruidíaz has been a legend for this club, our all-time leading goalscorer and a player who always rose to the occasion when it matter most," head coach Brian Schmetzer said in a statement. "From big playoff goals to unforgettable moments in front of our fans, he helped the club achieve new heights and brought joy to so many people. He will be missed, but his legacy with the Sounders will live on forever."

The decision was announced as part of several roster plans disclosed by the team following their loss to the Los Angeles Galaxy in the Western Conference Finals last weekend. Ruidiaz was one of four players out of contract with the club that the team has declined to negotiate with on a new deal for next season.

Ruidiaz scored 86 goals across all competitions during his seven years as a member of the Sounders. Fellow teammate Jordan Morris trails Ruidiaz by two goals on the all-time list.

"Raúl Ruidíaz has been a cornerstone of the club's success since coming to Seattle in 2018," general manager Craig Waibel said in a statement. "A relentless competitor, a clutch performer and a true champion, he leaves an indelible mark on Sounders FC. His ability to shine brightest on the biggest stage has brought unforgettable moments to this club and its fans. Beyond the goals and the trophies, Raúl's passion and commitment to this team have left a lasting legacy. As his remarkable legacy with us comes to an end, we are filled with gratitude for everything he has given to the Sounders and to the city of Seattle."

Sota Kitahara, Nathan and Dylan Teves are also set to leave the club as they don't have contracts for next year.

The Sounders remain in active discussions with João Paulo and Albert Rusnák about returning to the team next season. Seattle also exercised options on Reed Baker-Whiting, Jonathan Bell, Jacob Castro, Léo Chú, Braudilio Rodrigues and Paul Rothrock.

Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Josh Atencio, Cody Baker, Pedro de la Vega, Stefan Frei, Stuart Hawkins, Danny Leyva, Georgi Minoungou, Jordan Morris, Danny Musovski, Nouhou, Jackson Ragen, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Andrew Thomas and Obed Vargas are also under contract for 2025.

