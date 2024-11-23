Seattle Sounders to take on Los Angeles FC in Saturday playoff match

Los Angeles FC is looking for its 20th win of the season when it faces the Seattle Sounders in Saturday's playoff match.

LAFC is 18-8-6 in conference games. LAFC ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 63 goals led by Denis Bouanga with 21. The Sounders are 12-8-10 against Western Conference teams. The Sounders are 7-1-2 when they score a pair of goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. LAFC won the last meeting 3-0.

TUKWILA, WA - AUGUST 28: Los Angeles FC defender Omar Campos (2) is chased down by Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) during a US Open Cup match between the Seattle Sounders and LAFC on August 28, 2024 at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwi Expand

Who are the top players for the Seattle Sounders right now?

Jordan Morris has 13 goals and four assists for the Sounders. Albert Rusnak has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

Who are the top players for Los Angeles FC right now?

Bouanga has scored 21 goals and added 10 assists for LAFC. Kei Kamara has two assists over the past 10 games.

Last 10 games

LAFC: 7-2-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Sounders: 5-1-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.5 goals per game.

Not expected to play

LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured).

Sounders: Cody Baker (injured), Jacob Castro (injured), Danny Musovski (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Albert Rusnak (injured).

The Sounders take on Los Angeles FC in L.A. at 7:30 p.m. PT.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.