SILVER Alert activated for missing woman with dementia last seen in Burien

The Brief Washington State Patrol troopers are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman with dementia last seen in the Burien area. Shirley McDonald was last seen on Friday, April 11 near Southwest 160th Street, which is west of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.



A SILVER Alert has been activated for a missing 78-year-old woman last seen in Burien.

The Washington State Patrol is looking for Shirley McDonald, who was last seen near Southwest 160th Street, west of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, on Friday, April 11 around 7 a.m.

McDonald is believed to be driving a black 2006 Honda Odyssey with WA license plate number AOG5462.

Shirley McDonald and her black Honda Odyssey

McDonald is 5'1", 138 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white beanie, blue long-sleeve shirt, and black leggings. McDonald has dementia and may be unable to return home without assistance.

If you see McDonald or know of her whereabouts, please call 911.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Patrol.

