Jewell Loyd reportedly requests trade from Seattle Storm after investigation completed

Seattle Storm star guard Jewell Loyd has reportedly requested a trade from the team after the conclusion of an external investigation into allegations against the coaching staff yielding no findings of wrongdoing.

A report from Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times on Wednesday night said Loyd has requested a trade after the investigation was concluded. Per Costabile, it was Loyd who filed the complaint against the team, alleging player mistreatment and bullying from the coaching staff tied to on-court performance last season.

It was Costabile and the Sun-Times that first reported the allegations in mid-November.

The Storm said in a statement on Wednesday that the investigation handled by an outside source into the allegations concluded there were no violations.

"The Storm recently received internal allegations of potential workplace policy violations. The organization retained an outside investigator to conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations. The investigation has been completed and there were no findings of policy violations or any discrimination, harassment, or bullying," the team said in a statement to FOX 13 Seattle.

Loyd apparently wasn't pleased with that conclusion, which led to her trade request.

"Loyd’s future in Seattle was contingent upon a belief that relationships within the organization could be mended," the report stated.

Noelle Quinn has been head coach of the Storm since 2021, with Perry Huang, Ebony Hoffman and Pokey Chatman as assistants.

Loyd has spent all 10 seasons in the WNBA with the Storm, earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2015. A two-time WNBA champion with the Storm, Loyd is a six-time All-Star and earned the WNBA scoring title and WNBA All-Star Game MVP in 2023.

MORE STORM NEWS

Seattle Storm schedule: 2025 WNBA regular season, home games, tickets

Aces close out Seattle Storm 83-76 to advance to WNBA semifinals

A'ja Wilson scores 21, helps Aces beat Seattle Storm 78-67 in playoff opener

Nneka Ogwumike scores 17, Seattle Storm spoil Diana Taurasi's night with 89-70 win over Mercury

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.