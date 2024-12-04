‘Happy Wrapped Day’: Seattle talks Top 5 Spotify artists

The end of the year means music apps are releasing recaps and many in Seattle are excitedly asking, "What’s your top 5?"

It’s the latest day of celebration between Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

"My friend was like, ‘Happy Wrapped Day," said JJ Wilkins.

Wilkins told FOX 13 Seattle that Taylor Swift topped her favorite artists. In fact, she was in the top 5% of listeners. However, not everyone was as thrilled to see T-Swizzle in their top 5 list.

"I got did dirty," said Emily Rossetto. "Taylor Swift in my Top 5 — and I did not listen to that much Taylor Swift!"

Rossetto said for her, this was the year of Chappell Roan, who she said helped her get through two breakups.

Other Seattleites stuck to the classics.

"My number one artist, Quincy Jones, a local legend," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

While streaming is booming in Seattle, it’s not hurting audiophiles who still hold "physical" sacred.

"We see a lot more people buying stuff they heard on TikTok or stuff they heard on the internet. Which I think is perfect. When Spotify started, I think a lot of people were sweating it, like, ‘Are people still going to buy the physical?’" said Kay Redden, a manager at Sonic Boom Records.

According to Spotify, Taylor Swift topped the most popular artist and album list for the city. However, it was not a sweep for Swifties.

Sabrina Carpenter came in with the most popular song, "Espresso."

