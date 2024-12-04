Spotify Wrapped 2024: How to view, share your year's recap

Spotify Wrapped is officially here, revealing the most-played artists, songs and podcasts of 2024 for hundreds of millions of users.

The music streaming platform released the annual recap for its users on Wednesday morning.

New this year, Spotify said fans can now uncover more listening insights across their platform. The company also said it enhanced the Wrapped experience with AI to "bring fans even closer to the music and audio they love."

Here's how to view your personalized experience over the course of the year.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify Wrapped is a personalized look at the user’s past year in streams. Listeners love it because they learn the artist and songs they listened to the most that year, as well as perhaps the embarrassing number of times they had their favorite song on repeat, and other musical or podcast tidbits.

Spotify presents the results in catchy graphics that are easily shareable to other social media platforms .

Spotify also releases at this time its top-streamed artists and songs across the board.

How to view your Spotify Wrapped

First, listeners are reminded to make sure their Spotify iOS or Android app is up-to-date.

In years past, Spotify users were greeted by a prompt to see their recap.

As of Wednesday morning, users can access the experience through the Wrapped feed on their home screen.

How to share your Spotify Wrapped

The platform said the share feature for music and podcasts has been given a "Wrapped spin."

Users can tap "share," and Spotify shows whether the content you’re streaming stacks up in your top 100 songs, top 20 artists, or top five podcasts.

Here’s what Seattle streamed the most on Spotify:

Spotify also shared Seattle's top artists, songs and albums from this year.

Seattle’s Top Artists of 2024 on Spotify:

Taylor Swift Drake Zach Bryan Morgan Wallen Kanye West

Seattle’s Top Songs of 2024 on Spotify:

"Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar "Good Luck, Babe!" by Chappell Roan "Too Sweet" by Hozier "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" by Tommy Richman

Seattle’s Top Albums of 2024 on Spotify:

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter Stick Season by Noah Kahan One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen

