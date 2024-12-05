Largest Asian supermarket in WA holds grand opening in Bellevue

The largest Asian grocery store in Washington state opened in Bellevue on Thursday, marking the first T&T Supermarket location in the U.S.

The 76,000-square-foot store is located at Factoria Mall, in the south space previously occupied by Walmart. A long line of customers could be seen outside the store ahead of its grand opening.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

T&T Supermarket was founded in Vancouver, B.C. and currently has over 35 locations in Canada. The Bellevue store is their first in the U.S., but another location is set to open at the Lynnwood Crossroads Shopping Center in Summer 2025. A third U.S. store is also coming to San Jose, California next year.

The supermarket chain offers a variety of Asian products, including fresh produce, live seafood, Asian beauty products, and an in-store kitchen and bakery.

T&T held several special events for the Bellevue grand opening, which happened at 9 a.m.

Among the performances was face changing, Japanese Taiko drums, traditional lion dance, and a sushi dragon show.

If you want to see the new store for yourself, check it out at 12620 Southeast 41st Place. You can also visit the T&T Supermarket website for more info.

