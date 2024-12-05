15-year-old boy shot, killed in West Seattle

Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Seattle on Wednesday night.

At about 10:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of screaming and sounds of gunfire near Southwest Bataan Street nd 30th Avenue Southwest in the High Point neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Medics provided treatment at the scene and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Investigators said the teen later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police said the suspects fled the area before police arrived and were not located.

Suspect information is unknown, and no arrests have been made.

It's not known what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

