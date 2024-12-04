Copper thefts partially to blame for slow internet repair following bomb cyclone

During a special King County Council meeting Wednesday, various agencies met to discuss the pros and cons of the storm response following the November 19 bomb cyclone.

Among the concerns addressed was the inability to communicate because of internet outages.

"We become very reliant on technology, sometimes to an extent that actually concerns me," said Puget Sound Regional Fire Chief Brian Carson.

Carson went on to say crews had to rely on radios because of internet connectivity outages.

"We too lost Verizon services," he said. "Mobile data computers in the rigs that we can use we’re not available to us. We did not have power, we did not have internet out in the east battalions, so we truly were down to just the radios."

Related article

During Wednesday’s meeting, Comcast representative Terry Davis said the theft of copper wiring caused delays in getting some phone lines and internet back up and running.

"We’re not seeing constituents go out after wooden debris like we have in the past. They’re now going after the old telephone lines for the twisted copper. The problem is they cut our fiber lines at the same time," Davis said. "Over the past year we’ve had over 130 vandalism related events where our communications were cut. In this storm, we had seven specifically. That takes away from the resources that we’re bringing to the table for those areas impacted by the storm."

Comcast said it’s conducting a review to see what worked and what didn’t, saying it plans to implement changes as needed during the next storm responses.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA officer arrested, accused of flashing gun in road rage incident

Jewell Loyd reportedly requests trade from Seattle Storm after investigation completed

‘Happy Wrapped Day’: Seattle talks Top 5 Spotify artists

OR donut shop with a cult following to open in Seattle next week

Seattle councilmember Tammy Morales resigns, cites concerns over Council

Child rape victim files claim against Federal Way Public Schools

Seattle Sounders all-time leading goalscorer Raúl Ruidíaz to depart club

Soundgarden members reuniting for Seattle benefit concert

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.