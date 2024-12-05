Seattle University, Cornish College of the Arts announce plan to merge

Seattle University and Cornish College of the Arts have signed a letter of intent, moving towards a union that will see Cornish become part of Seattle University while maintaining its presence in South Lake Union.

This strategic move is backed by the trustees of both schools and is expected to offer students diversified educational and interdisciplinary opportunities.

"Seattle University joining forces with Cornish will combine two storied Seattle institutions of higher learning into one," Peñalver shared. "It will create incredible new opportunities for our students to expand their educational horizons and for faculty to pursue innovative interdisciplinary collaborations."

Both Peñalver and Cornish College of the Arts Interim President Emily Parkhurst highlighted the shared values and commitment to student education as the driving force behind the union.

"Cornish and Seattle University have many shared values, including the utmost dedication to our students," Parkhurst said. "We are excited about the prospect of joining with such a well-respected and mission-driven institution to provide a robust fine arts education in downtown Seattle and continue the mission of our founder, Nellie Cornish, who believed in education through exposure to all the arts."

This move follows Seattle University's announcement of receiving a historic $300 million art collection from local philanthropist Richard Hedreen. In tandem, Seattle University has declared plans to build an art museum, underscoring its Jesuit mission to weave visual and performing arts into a comprehensive educational experience.

The integration process is underway, with Seattle University conducting an extensive review of Cornish College’s operations and compliance. Pending the necessary approvals, Seattle University is expected to acquire Cornish and become its controlling entity by the end of May 2025.

Following this, a transition period will begin, allowing the integration of administrative operations while Cornish retains its accreditation and degree-granting authority. Full consolidation will happen after this period.

