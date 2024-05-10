Seattle University is set to join the ranks of the West Coast Conference (WCC) starting July 1, 2025.

President Eduardo Peñalver announced the news on Friday, expressing his enthusiasm about the university's new chapter.

"This is an exciting moment for our student-athletes, alumni and university that places SU in an excellent position for the future in the rapidly changing world of college sports," Peñalver said. "We are especially well-aligned with the WCC and its member schools from an academic, athletics and geographic standpoint."

The move to the WCC marks a reunion for Seattle University with other West Coast Jesuit and Catholic universities, renewing long-standing institutional relationships.

"Our student-athletes will receive an unparalleled experience, reaping the rewards of competing against talented peers at mission-aligned universities within a tight geographic footprint," explained SU Director of Athletics Shaney Fink.

Welcoming Seattle University's return, WCC Commissioner Stu Jackson said, "The Conference expands its footprint in the Pacific Northwest and visibility nationally with the addition of one of the nation's top media markets. Seattle is an important part of the Conference’s history, and we are thrilled for their return to the WCC."

Seattle University has had a storied journey in college sports, achieving decades of success as a Major Independent before joining the WCC when it was known as the West Coast Athletic Conference in 1971. After departing from the WCC and NCAA Division I in 1981, Seattle University made its way back to NCAA Division I in 2008 and entered the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in 2012, where they will continue to compete until ending their 12-year tenure in June 2025.

Additional details about the conference membership plans for Redhawk programs not sponsored by the WCC will be revealed in the months ahead.

Alongside Seattle University, the WCC is also expanding to include Grand Canyon University. These additions will grow the conference to 11 full members from the 2025-26 season onward.

Oregon State and Washington State are also slated to compete as affiliate members in 12 sports during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

