Everett Silvertips land "Exceptional Status" defenseman Landon DuPont in WHL Draft

article

Landon DuPont, the first defenseman to ever be granted Exceptional Status in the Western Hockey League, was selected by the Everett Silvertips with the first overall pick in the WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday.

The Calgary, Alberta native is just the ninth player to ever be granted Exceptional Player Status in the Canadian Hockey Leagues and only the second set to play in the WHL, joining Connor Bedard.

"I'm super excited and honored to be picked," DuPont said in a statement on Thursday. "I can't wait to get things going... It's an amazing organization that's ran really well."

"Exceptional Player Status" allows standout juniors the ability to play full-time in the CHL at just 15 years old. Generally, players must be in their 16-year-old seasons to play in any of the three Canadian Hockey Leagues: the WHL, Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

DuPont was granted exceptional status by the CHL in April.

"It is such an honor for me to receive Exceptional Player Status from Hockey Alberta and Hockey Canada. I’m extremely humbled to have received this designation," DuPont said in a statement in April. "I would like to thank my family, all of my coaches, trainers, advisors and most of all, my teammates, through my entire hockey journey for helping me get to this point. I’m excited to continue my development in the WHL and will work hard every day to continue to improve.

A 5-foot-11, 170-pound right-shot defenseman, DuPont tallied 62 points on 19 goals and 34 assists in 30 games played for Edge School U18 Prep in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League. He all all defensemen in scoring and set a single-season record for points by a defenseman in the CSSHL. He then added 16 points on five goals and 11 assists in five playoff games, which tied the record previously held by former Edmonton Oil Kings and Seattle Thunderbirds star Dylan Guenther. That performance earned him MVP honors as Edge won the U18 championship.

"We're really excited to add Landon to our group," Silvertips assistant general manager Mike Fraser said. "He's a very dynamic player that does pretty much everything. He's got great skating and edges, scoring ability, great skill, smarts... I think he's a bit of an underrated defender as well. He's the whole package."

On-ice success isn’t the only criteria to earn exceptional status. Upon applying for the designation, players undergo an evaluation process to determine whether they have the maturity and disposition to handle playing beyond their age group.

"Landon is a fine young man, who not only possesses tremendous talent on the ice, but has been raised with solid moral character, a positive attitude, and a great work ethic," WHL commissioner Dan Near said in a statement. "These attributes make him truly deserving of being among those exceptional players to come before him, and we look forward to him continuing his development in the WHL."

Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright is one of the eight other players to have earned exceptional status in the CHL.

Wright played with the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL before being selected by the Kraken with the 4th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

"It helped me a lot," Wright said in April. "You’re 15, you’re at a young age, but obviously Landon is an unbelievable player and he’s well-deserving. I’ve looked at some of his stats and numbers and stuff and he’s lighting it up there. He obviously looks like a mature kid and being able to step in a year early just shows that level of maturity that he has. Obviously, physically he is mature as well and ready for that next step. It’s obviously huge playing an extra year in junior hockey is always going to be a benefit, especially at that age. So a really exciting moment for him."

Wright showed he belonged at that level quickly, as he scored 66 points with 39 goals and 27 assists during his 15-year-old season.

"It’s all about experience and learning and growing as a player," Wright said. "He’ll be in a new country as well in Everett, he’ll be moving away from home and stuff and that will be an adjustment for sure. I think just playing at the next level and taking that step learning how to play against those older, bigger players sets you up better for the next level."

DuPont immediately becomes one of the biggest prospects to ever join the Silvertips.

Everett held the rights to Toronto Maple Leafs star center and former Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews, but he played for the U.S. Development Team with a year playing professionally in Switzerland instead of playing in the CHL. Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones’ rights were also held by the Silvertips, but he didn’t want to play in Everett, and he was traded to the Portland Winterhawks. The Silvertips also held the WHL rights to Buffalo Sabres defenseman Tyson Jost only for him to elect to play in college hockey for North Dakota.

Maple Leafs forward Connor Dewar, Anaheim Ducks defenseman Olen Zellweger, and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart are among the top NHL players to have played in Everett. In fact, it was Everett’s trade of Zellweger to the Kamloops Blazers last year that gave them the draft pick that allowed the Silvertips to land DuPont.

The other seven players to have earned exceptional status are center Michael Misa (2022: OHL / Saginaw Spirit), center Connor Bedard (2020: WHL / Regina Pats), forward Joe Veleno (2015: QMJHL / Saint John Sea Dogs), defenseman Sean Day (2013: OHL / Mississauga Steelheads), center Connor McDavid (2012: OHL / Erie Otters), defenseman Aaron Ekblad (2011: OHL / Barrie Colts), and center John Tavares (2005: OHL / Oshawa Generals).

DuPont’s father, Micki, played 18 games for the Calgary Flames from 2001-03.

Landon DuPont poses with an Everett Silvertips jersey alongside his brother, Nolan, father, Micki, and mother, Erin, as the 14-year-old defenseman was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft on May 9, 2024. DuPont is just (Chris Mast / Everett Silvertips) Expand

MORE SPORTS NEWS