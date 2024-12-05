Centralia kidnapping, robbery suspect taken into custody

A man suspected in a kidnapping and robbery in Centralia was taken into custody early Thursday morning, deputies said.

According to Sheriff Derek Sanders with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, at about 8 p.m., deputies received a report from the Centralia Police Department about the suspect, who had a firearm.

(Thurston County Sheriff Sanders)

According to Sanders, the sheriff's office and police department located the man after information came forward about his location.

At about 3:15 a.m., officers located the man at a home near Tenino and took him into custody.

The suspect was recently released from prison after he was convicted for a separate firearm offense in Lacey in 2022 involving threats with a gun, investigators said.

