Woman dead after SUV crashes into Lynnwood apartment

Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a Lynnwood apartment building early Thursday morning, killing the driver.

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. at a complex at 6519 208th Street Southwest.

Investigators said the woman driving the SUV, who was in her late 20s or early 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

Residents inside the building were displaced, but South County Fire did not specify how many people were affected.

