Bellevue Police make over 45 arrests in shoplifting emphasis patrols

Shoplifters beware, emphasis patrols all across the area are pounding the pavement, looking for anyone trying to swipe holiday gifts.

In Bellevue, police were patrolling the Factoria Mall on Wednesday evening as part of a shoplifting sting.

Last Friday alone, they made 14 shoplifting arrests and took more than 40 suspects into custody since the emphasis patrols started November 13.

"I like being proactive, I like making arrests," said Officer Adrienne Barnett with the Bellevue Police Department.

Officer Adrienne Barnett and Officer Larry Perreira were part of a special mission at Factora Mall on Wednesday night.

"They are on site when the thefts do happen, so in many cases we have a higher success rate of catching thieves in progress," said Captain Shelby Shearer with Bellevue PD.

The emphasis patrols are working with store loss prevention specialists to put a stop to a crime that always ticks up during the holiday season.

"We get to know them. We get to know each other, and we just work well together," said Officer Larry Perreira, Bellevue Police Department.

"If you have this massive amount of theft it raises prices," said Officer Barnett. "People also can’t get to the things they want to buy for Christmas or the holidays because it’s out, because it's already stolen, and then they have to go online to try to find it, it causes a huge impact on everyone."

Captain Shelby Shearer says one of their main goals is to stop organized theft rings during the holidays as well.

"We have zero tolerance for organized theft groups, who operate in big groups, distract store employees while their friends are stealing items," said Shearer.

And, if you see a theft in progress, Shearer says to call 911 and to notify store employees.

"If you see it, it gives us the ability to respond quicker and make those arrests," said Shearer.

Shearer says the patrols will continue through Christmas Eve.

"Since November 13, we’ve made 45 arrests with this initiative alone, and we are very proud of that," said Bellevue Police Captain Shelby Shearer.

The patrols made an arrest tonight of a juvenile for retail theft at a Bellevue Square store. A possible theft was also reported at the Factoria Mall on Wednesday at around 8 p.m., but the suspect left quickly and there were no arrests at the mall that evening.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Driver arrested after DUI crash on I-5 near Milton, WA

Spotify Wrapped 2024: When can users expect their end-of-year recap?

Biden pardons son Hunter’s gun, tax charges

Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital Festival of Trees lights up in Tacoma

When does winter really start? It depends on who you ask

WA teen's cold case murder solved 36 years later through DNA tech

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.