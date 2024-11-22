Warming shelters, charging stations provide relief as WA power outages continue

Thousands of people are still without power after Tuesday's bomb cyclone, with more wind and rain expected to hit the region. In response, several cities have declared a state of emergency and opened warming shelters and charging stations to help residents stay warm and connected.

Sammamish City Hall has become a central hub for those seeking refuge. The parking lot is packed, with dozens of people charging their devices and staying warm as temperatures drop. City officials are urging patience as crews work around the clock to clear roads and restore power.

Brendan McCluskey, King County’s Director of Emergency Management, called the storm an "unprecedented event," acknowledging the challenges of restoring services quickly.

"I know it's tough to hear, but be patient," McCluskey said, adding that emergency teams are working tirelessly to get things back to normal.

At Sammamish City Hall, more than a hundred people have gathered in shelter, with power strips and extension cords running throughout the room. Some sit cross-legged on the floor while others lean against the walls, their faces illuminated by the glow of phones and laptops.

"This is amazing," said Sammamish resident Zeyanep Anil, who praised the community efforts. "They’re getting a food truck soon. I think it’s been pretty nice."

For families like Shweta Gupta’s, the storm has been an unexpected opportunity to spend quality time together. Gupta, with her 11-year-old daughter, said, "This is the time you can get more time to spend with your children, so please utilize that, because you don't get that with your busy schedule every day."

Despite the hardships, children have shown resilience. "Just don’t panic and make a huge deal out of it, just stay safe," Lila Anil said. Her friend, Rachel Yoo said. "Don’t worry, stay warm and have fun."

There's also a focus on the most vulnerable populations, particularly those experiencing homelessness. While, the current conditions do not meet the criteria for opening overnight shelters, King County leaders are preparing for a second wave of storms tonight.

McCluskey, emphasized that authorities are prepared to take action if the situation worsens: "If there’s some kind of emergency that happens tonight and we need to open a shelter, we’re prepared to do that," McCluskey said.

However, he noted that discussions with the Red Cross and local cities have not indicated an immediate need for more shelters. "In our conversations with the Red Cross and the cities, they haven’t expressed that there’s a need to do that," he added.

McCluskey says local leaders are in constant communication monitoring conditions. "We will assess whether or not there’s a need for additional warming and charging centers to be open tomorrow morning," he said.

Discussions are ongoing about additional support for those in need.

Warming Shelters and Charging Stations Available

As the region continues to face power outages and severe weather, several cities have opened warming shelters and charging stations to help residents stay warm and connected. Here’s a list of locations offering support:

Woodinville: City Hall – Open as a warming center.

Kirkland: Charging Stations for small electronics & medical equipment. Bring your chargers and cords; outlets provided.

North Kirkland Community Center (12421 103rd Ave NE)Thursday, November 21, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, November 21, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Kirkland City Hall (Conference Room)Thursday, November 21, and Friday, November 22, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, November 21, and Friday, November 22, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sammamish: City Hall – Warming center open Thursday, Nov. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Note: Typical city business services like permits and code compliance will be unavailable. Parks are closed.)

Renton: Renton Community Center (1715 Maple Valley Highway, Renton, WA 98057)

Auburn: Gurudwara Sacha Marag (12431 SE 286th Place, Auburn, WA) – Hot meals available from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Issaquah: Issaquah Senior Center – Resilience Hub open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, offering phone charging, Wi-Fi, and assistance from onsite staff. Available until power is restored citywide.

Maple Valley: City Hall – Charging station available.

Enumclaw: City Hall (1339 Griffin Ave, Enumclaw, WA 98022) – Charging station available.

For a list of warming shelters, visit King County Emergency News | Latest information on significant events happening in King County, Washington and the central Puget Sound region.

