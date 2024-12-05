Mom demands answers from Seattle police following murder of her son

Two and a half years ago, someone murdered Kate Coleman’s son in Seattle, and she is worried police are no longer investigating the case.

On April 20, 2022, 23-year-old Gibson Moore was murdered in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District neighborhood.

"You don’t get better. It doesn’t get any better," said Kate Coleman. "Dealing with the day to day, just the absence, he’s in everything."

When the murder first happened, Coleman was hopeful that police would find her son’s killer quickly because the shooting was caught on surveillance cameras.

However, months went by without any answers. Seattle police eventually asked for the community’s help in October, and FOX 13 Seattle spoke with the grieving mom about the killing.

That was more than two years ago. Coleman tells us she still does not have justice, and now the police are not returning her calls.

"I’d rather hear you say, ‘I have nothing,’ than to not tell me a thing at all," she said.

According to Seattle Police, Moore’s case is still under investigation with a detective.

However, Coleman tells us that is not what the detective is telling her.

The detective told Coleman in a text message from May 2020:

"I have moved from the unit. The detective who was working this case with me finalizing his info: it will be officially passed to cold case by next week."

That's the exact opposite of what Seattle Police said.

Coleman tells us she has tried to get a response following the May message, texting, calling and even driving from Lakewood to Seattle multiple times, but has heard nothing.

She tells FOX 13 Seattle she is frustrated and heartbroken.

"Where is my son’s case? Who is working on it? What’s being done? Is there anything being done? Is it just filed away in one of the red binders in the cold case room? I don’t know anything," she said.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $3,000 reward for tips that lead to charges and an arrest. You can submit a tip through the P3Tips App, or by calling (800)-222-TIPS (8477).

