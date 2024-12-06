Police search for woman who robbed bank in Edmonds, WA

Police are searching for a woman who robbed a bank in Edmonds on Friday.

The Edmonds Police Department (EPD) announced the robbery and released a photo of the suspect on social media at around 12:09 p.m.

Edmonds Police Department

Authorities say the robbery happened at a bank near the corner of 212th Street Southwest and 70th Avenue West.

The suspect, described as an Asian woman, implied that she had a weapon and fled the scene on foot.

Information about the amount of money taken is currently limited.

The EPD is asking the public to be on the lookout and to call 911 with any information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.