Alleged tire slasher prowling North Beacon Hill in a Porsche

The Seattle Police Department is investigating a potential tire slashing incident in the North Beacon Hill neighborhood.

According to the police report, it happened on December 1 around 6 a.m. near 14th Avenue South and South Atlantic Street.

"I feel targeted, even though I wasn’t," said the victim, who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation.

The victim drives a Tesla. He says his front and rear passenger tires were punctured by an individual, and it was all caught on camera.



"You can see on camera, he seems to have a very small blade at the end of some kind of plastic stick," he said. "It doesn’t look like a big knife, but he just jabs it a few times. It was very covert."

The victim’s neighbor told FOX 13 he saw the suspect pull up the first time.

"I didn’t think anything of it," he said. "The car was so nice, I thought he was picking someone up because he was parked in the middle of the road but when I saw him return, that’s when things got very suspicious."

Neighbors said the individual involved was driving a dark-colored Porsche Cheyenne and wearing all black with white sneakers.

"I’m worried he’ll do this again," said the victim. "The damage set me back close to $1,000."

"This is a very easy vehicle to spot," said victim’s neighbor. "It has custom wheels, a custom exhaust. It’s a very nice car. Unfortunately, it’s not driven by a very nice person."

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD’s non-violent emergency line non-emergency line at 206-625-5011 and reference police report #24-338417

