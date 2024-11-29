Man shot in the leg in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

At around 1:40 p.m., first responders answered a scene of violence call that was reported near the intersection of S Othello St. and 39th Ave. S.

FOX 13 reached out to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) for more information and learned that paramedics took a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg to Harborview Medical Center.

The SFD is reporting the incident as a shooting, and the victim is in serious condition.

FOX 13 has reached out to the Seattle Police Department (SPD) for more details, and we are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Burien couple rescues child found wandering barefoot on busy street

What is ‘Blackout Wednesday,’ and how is WA law enforcement preparing for it?

How to watch UW Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks

Earthquake reported near WA's Mount St. Helens

Wife found bloodied, accused of Thanksgiving Eve killing in Parkland, WA

King County activates severe weather response protocols

When to travel, not travel in WA for Thanksgiving

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.