Seattle police investigate homicide after man shot, killed

Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

At 11:51 p.m, Monday, officers responded to a report of a woman saying she was shot inside a car at Dr. Jose Rizal Park, located at 1007 12th Ave South.

When officers got to the scene, they found the woman, who had multiple gunshot wounds. A man with multiple gunshot wounds was also at the scene.

Another woman was a passenger in the car, but she was not hurt.

Police and medics with the Seattle Fire Department provided life-saving measures for the woman at the scene before she was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not known what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation.

Anyone who may have information on the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

