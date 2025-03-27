Dow Constantine named Sound Transit CEO with $450K salary

The Brief King County Executive Dow Constantine has been selected as the new CEO of Sound Transit. Constantine was chosen from a pool of 60 applicants after a comprehensive selection process. His contract runs through Dec. 2026, with an annual base salary of $450,000 per year.



The Sound Transit Board of Directors has selected King County Executive Dow Constantine to serve as the agency’s next CEO, effective April 1.

King County Executive Dow Constantine (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images) (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

According to a Thursday press release, Constantine, who has led King County since 2009, was chosen after a comprehensive selection process that reviewed 60 applicants from around the world.

Dave Somers, Chair of the Sound Transit Board and Snohomish County Executive, emphasized that Constantine’s experience would allow him to "hit the ground running" and guide the transit agency toward its regional goals.

What they're saying:

"He has proven his ability to oversee large organizations, run a major transit agency, and maintain crucial partnerships locally, regionally, and nationally that will be necessary to complete the central spine," Somers said. "Our economy and environment will benefit from the success of Dow and Sound Transit."

Constantine expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, highlighting his long commitment to building a world-class transit system in the region.

What they're saying:

"It is an honor to be chosen as the next CEO of Sound Transit," Constantine said. "Much of my service as an elected official has been devoted to building the world-class transit system our region has long needed and creating vibrant, transit-connected communities throughout Central Puget Sound. I can think of nothing I would rather do than lead this agency into the future, and I thank the Board for their vote of confidence."

Before becoming King County Executive, Constantine served on the King County Council and in the Washington State Legislature. He is a three-time University of Washington alumnus, holding postgraduate degrees in law and urban planning.

What's next:

Constantine’s contract runs through December 31, 2026, with the possibility of two one-year renewals. His base salary will be $450,000 annually. Interim CEO Goran Sparrman will continue his role as an advisor to Constantine until May 2, 2025.

