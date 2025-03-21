Trump announces Boeing will build Air Force's future fighter jets

The Brief President Donald Trump announced that Boeing has been awarded a $20 billion contract to build the Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter jet, designed to enhance stealth and penetration capabilities in potential conflicts with China. The NGAD fighter jet will serve as a central command for a fleet of future drone aircraft, with early versions having undergone test flights over the past five years. Critics have raised concerns about the program's cost and necessity, given the ongoing production challenges with the F-35 and the development of the B-21 Raider stealth bomber.



President Donald Trump announced Friday that Boeing has been awarded the contract to build the Air Force's future fighter jet, known as Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD). The Pentagon describes the aircraft as having advanced stealth and penetration capabilities, which are deemed essential in potential conflicts with China.

The NGAD fighter jet will act as a central command for a fleet of future drone aircraft, designed to penetrate the air defenses of China and other potential adversaries. The initial contract for the Air Force version is valued at approximately $20 billion.

During the announcement at the White House, Trump was joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Air Force leadership. Trump revealed that the new fighter would be named the F-47.

What they're saying:

"We’re going to write the next generation of modern aerial warfare with this." said Gen. David Allvin, chief of staff of the Air Force.

Hegseth added that the future fleet "sends a very clear, direct message to our allies that we’re not going anywhere."

Despite the announcement, critics have raised concerns about the cost and necessity of the program. The Pentagon is still working to fully produce its current most advanced jet, the F-35, which is projected to cost over $1.7 trillion throughout its lifespan. Additionally, the Pentagon's future stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, will incorporate many of the same cutting-edge technologies.

Signage outside the Boeing Co. manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington, US, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Boeing Co. found more mistakes with holes drilled in the fuselage of its 737 Max jet, a setback that could further slow deliveries on a critical (David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Expand

Dig deeper:

Military procurement analyst Dan Grazier expressed skepticism about the need for another manned fighter jet, given the evolving focus on drone and space warfare. Grazier, director of the national security reform program at the Stimson Center, noted that the $20 billion contract is "just seed money," with total costs expected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars.

Details about the NGAD fighter's design remain limited, although Trump mentioned that early versions have been undergoing test flights for the past five years. Renderings by Lockheed Martin and Boeing depict a flat, tail-less aircraft with a sharp nose.

A separate Navy contract for its version of the NGAD fighter is still under competition between Northrop Grumman and Boeing.

The NGAD program faced a pause last year when Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, under the Biden administration, ordered a review to assess the aircraft's necessity and potential modifications. The review concluded that NGAD was still needed, and Kendall left the decision on the contractor to the incoming Trump administration, according to a defense official who spoke anonymously.

The announcement marks a significant step in the development of advanced military technology, as the U.S. continues to address evolving global threats.

The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press, the US Air Force and the Trump Administration.

