Boeing targeted in lawsuit surrounding whistleblower's death

The Brief Boeing is being sued over the death of whistleblower John Barnett, who took his own life after filing a lawsuit against the aerospace company. The lawsuit claims Boeing drove Barnett to his death as he was accusing the company of retaliation, harassment and spying.



Boeing is being sued over the death of whistleblower John Barnett, who took his own life after filing a lawsuit against the aerospace company last year, where he alleged retaliation, harassment and spying.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Barnett, of South Carolina, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound last March.

Related article

Barnett previously testified against Boeing, raising concerns about missing parts after the Alaska Airlines mid-flight door plug blowout.

Barnett was employed by Boeing for over three decades, and even had a stint working in Everett, before retiring in 2017. On the day of his death, Barnett was scheduled to continue testimony on the second day of depositions.

The lawsuit, filed by the personal representatives of Barnett's estate, claims Boeing drove him to his death.

"Whether or not Boeing intended to drive John to his death or merely destroy his ability to function, it was absolutely foreseeable that PTSD and unbearable depression, panic attacks, and anxiety, which would in turn lead to an elevated risk of suicide," the lawsuit states.

Featured article

Boeing has since responded to the lawsuit, saying:

"We are saddened by John Barnett’s death and extend our condolences to his family."

The Source: Information in this story is from a complaint filed in South Carolina District Court and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

74-year-old skier dies after fall at Stevens Pass

Body cameras capture struggle during Pierce County DUI arrest

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.