1,150-acre Benton County fire prompts evacuation orders

The Brief Firefighters halted the spread of a fast-moving wildfire along Northeast Second Street that pushed across Interstate 82 and state routes in Benton County. A Level 3 "GO!" evacuation order remains in effect near Kennedy Road and State Route 224, with a shelter open at Richland's Central Church. Reports indicate structures, vehicles, and crops were damaged, but officials say they are still evaluating the full extent of the destruction.



Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a fast-moving wildfire along Northeast Second Street that crossed multiple highways and threatened nearby structures, emergency officials said Saturday.

Officials said the fire was around 1,151 acres and is currently 0% contained.

Level 3 Evacuation Orders are in place as crews work to protect nearby structures and residents and prevent the fire from spreading.

Benton County Fire Update

What we know:

Driven by warm temperatures and strong winds, the blaze started Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. and pushed north-east officials said. The fire quickly crossed local railroad tracks, Interstate 82, Kennedy Road, and State Route 224 as it moved toward Keene Road.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized a state fire mobilization late Friday afternoon, allowing emergency crews and equipment from across the state to reinforce local fire departments.

The Southeast Washington Incident Management Team assumed command of the incident at 10:00 p.m. Friday.

Crews worked overnight patrolling the perimeter and extinguishing hotspots. Firefighters said they are focusing efforts on building and reinforcing containment lines while protecting nearby properties and residents.

While preliminary reports indicate that structures, vehicles, and crops sustained damage, officials have not yet confirmed the extent of the destruction. Damage assessment teams are evaluating the area.

Evacuations, Road Closures

Several roads and residential areas remain impacted by emergency operations:

Evacuations: A Level 3 ("GO!") evacuation order remains in place for the area from Kennedy Road and State Route 224 to the intersection of North Sunset. The area from State Route 224 at Sunset Road to Keene Road has been reduced to a Level 2 ("SET!") evacuation level.

Road Closures: Eastbound Kennedy Road is closed at 1st Street in Benton City, westbound Kennedy Road is closed at Watkins Road in West Richland, and Dallas Road is closed at East Jacobs Road.

Shelters: The American Red Cross has opened a temporary evacuation center at Central Church, located at 1124 Stevens Drive in Richland.

Authorities request that the public refrain from delivering physical donations directly to firefighter staging camps. Residents wishing to support response efforts are encouraged to contact the Red Cross to assist displaced families, donate to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, or post supportive signs along local roadways.

The Source: Information for this story came from emergency officials within the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team.

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