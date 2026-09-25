Seattle's 'Hey Bagel' to open second shop in West Seattle

The Brief Hey Bagel, one of Seattle's favorite bagel spots located in University Village, will be expanding its flavor to West Seattle in May. Owner and founder Andrew Rubinstein announced the expansion in an Instagram post Thursday. The local business won the 2026 Bagelfest West "Best Bagel" award in Los Angeles earlier this year.



One of Seattle's iconic bagel shops is expanding its flavor to a new location.

Hey Bagel, which opened in University Village in 2025, will be expanding to West Seattle and opening in May, according to its owner and founder.

What they're saying:

"Just signed a lease for a West Seattle location. I can't tell you how psyched I am to be part of West Seattle. It is one of the coolest parts of the city …" said owner Andrew Rubinstein in an announcement reel on Instagram.

The local business won the 2026 Bagelfest West "Best Bagel" award, according to its website and Instagram page.

Rubinstein shared his gratitude to everyone who has suggested locations in their neighborhoods around the region.

He also said a number of people requested one on the Eastside, but he had not found a location that worked for the business yet. Optimistically, however, Rubinstein said he wants to open one there eventually.

What we know:

Rubinstein said the location will be just north of the Alaska Way Junction on California Ave.

"Couldn't be more psyched. Can't wait to see you there." — Andrew Rubinstein, Hey Bagel owner and founder.

What we don't know:

There has yet to be a specific date set for when the shop opens in May.

The Source: Information in this story came from Hey Bagel's website and Instagram page.

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