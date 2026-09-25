Seattle weather: Gusty winds, rain and a chance of thunderstorms in western WA

The Brief A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of Western Washington, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph south of Seattle and along the coast. The system will bring scattered showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms, and potential afternoon convergence zone activity. Conditions will clear up quickly this evening, setting the stage for a calm and dry weekend.



A developing low-pressure system is taking a more northerly track toward Puget Sound than some earlier forecasts suggested, and that means gusty winds are becoming a bigger concern today.

WA weather: Wind Advisory issued in South Sound

A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of Western Washington. We will be watching areas south of Seattle where west to southwest winds could gust 35 to 45 mph, with even stronger gusts possible along the coast.

Why you should care:

Though this isn’t a strong storm, the combination of gusty winds and plenty of leaves still on the trees could lead to downed branches and isolated power outages.

A wind advisory is in effect for the south Puget Sound areas on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As the low moves northeast, winds will accelerate through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and toward Whidbey Island. Westerly gusts could reach advisory levels there as well, especially across northern Whidbey Island.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Coast and Strait of Juan de Fuca on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers and thunderstorms

This system will also bring scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms to Western Washington. The best chance for a stronger shower or thunderstorm may come this afternoon as a Puget Sound convergence zone develops somewhere between Seattle and Everett.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday afternoon in the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures stay cool

By the numbers:

Temperatures won't have much of a chance to warm today. Highs will reach the upper 50s to mid-60s. The good news is that this is a fast-moving system. The low will move away this evening, high pressure will build in and winds will begin easing. We will also dry out quickly during the evening commute.

Seattle weather 7-day forecast

What's next:

By tonight, conditions should become much quieter. Skies will gradually clear, and that will set the stage for a chilly Saturday morning with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

The weekend looks much calmer, with dry weather and some sunshine returning Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend will be much calmer in Seattle with cool mornings and partly cloudy skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)