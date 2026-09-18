Seattle Weather: Morning low clouds to sunshine, nice Friday afternoon

The Brief Onshore flow will bring morning clouds and mid-to-low 70s temperatures on Friday, followed by afternoon clearing and a similar pattern of morning clouds and sunshine over the weekend. Seattle has seen zero 80-degree days so far this September, well below the typical average of four, with temperatures expected to gradually cool heading into next week. A chance of light rain arrives on Tuesday, which marks the first official day of fall.



A few more morning clouds to start Friday as onshore flow returns to western Washington. Clouds will clear again into the afternoon with high pressure slowly moving eastward. This pattern will continue into the weekend and early next week.

A few more morning clouds to start Friday as onshore flow returns to western Washington.

Highs on Friday will be a few degrees cooler, but still around the seasonal average with temperatures in the mid- to low-70s.

Highs Friday will be a few degrees cooler, but still around seasonal average with temperatures in the mid to low 70s.

Rapid cooling in Seattle this month

As we look forward to the rest of September, the likelihood of seeing temperatures above 80 degrees decreases. Seattle typically sees four days of 80+ degrees in September, but this year we have seen zero. The latest 80+ degree September day on record in Seattle is October 16, 2022, at 88 degrees.

As we looking forward to the rest of September, the likelihood of seeing temperatures above 80 degrees decreases. Expand

What's next:

The weekend will be a continued pattern of morning low clouds to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will continue to slowly cool into the middle of next week. We start to see a chance of light showers on Tuesday, which is also the first official day of fall.

The weekend will be a continued pattern of morning low clouds to afternoon sunshine.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson unveils plan to curb gun violence

Woman sexually assaulted on Renton trail, suspect sought

Four acts quit Ed Sheeran’s tour after Macklemore dropped for pro-Palestinian comments

Puget Sound business leaders warn Washington economy is slipping

WA officials celebrate SCOTUS rejection of Trump mail-in ballot restrictions

Silver: Decision on NBA coming back to Seattle still expected by end of year

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.