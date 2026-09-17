How to watch UW Huskies vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

The Brief The undefeated Washington Huskies (2-0) will conclude their four-game home non-conference slate this Saturday against Eastern Washington (1-2) at Husky Stadium, with television coverage broadcast on the Big Ten Network and radio coverage on the Washington Sports Network. Washington’s strong start has been anchored by an elite defense, a plus-6 turnover margin, and history-making offensive plays by quarterback Demond Williams. Following Saturday's matchup against the Eagles, the Huskies will kick off Big Ten conference play at home against Minnesota on Sept. 26.



Undefeated at 2-0 with home wins over Washington State and Utah State, Washington wraps up its non-conference schedule against 1-2 Eastern Washington this Saturday at Husky Stadium.

The 4 catchup serves as the Huskies' third consecutive home game before they begin Big Ten play against Minnesota on Sept. 26.

Eastern Washington enters Saturday following a win against Northern Iowa and losses to Northern Arizona and South Dakota.

How to watch:

Keep reading for details on the UW Huskies vs. Eastern Washington Eagles game, and how to watch it live.

When is the UW vs EWU game?

The Huskies will take on the Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 4:15 p.m. PT.

Where is the UW vs EWU game?

The Washington football team will continue their homestand as they host Eastern Washington at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

What TV channel is the UW vs EWU game on?

Saturday's UW-EWU game will air on the Big Ten Network.

What radio station is the UW vs EWU game on?

All UW football games will air on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield, with Elise Woodward, former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland, and Dave Mahler on the call. Radio coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM. The broadcast is available on the Huskies Gameday mobile app and the Varsity app.

On Sirius XM, the game will air on FOX Sports (channel 83) and Sports 979 Play By Play (channel 979).

More on the Huskies

Washington's strong start to the season is fueled by elite ball security and a plus-6 turnover margin that ranks among the top three in the FBS.

The Huskies are capitalizing on a rare four-game September homestand, featuring key defensive efforts like holding Washington State to zero third-down conversions alongside early starts from five first-year players.

Offensively, quarterback Demond Williams made program history by becoming just the third UW quarterback to reach 1,000 career rushing yards.

What's next:

After Saturday's game, the Huskies will start Big Ten play against Minnesota at home on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. PT.

The Source: Information in this story came from University of Washington Athletics and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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