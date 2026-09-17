U.S. Marshals arrest 2nd suspect in fatal Chelan Hills Fire

The Brief A second suspect, 19-year-old Mark Okhrimchik, was arrested in connection with the fatal Chelan Hills Fire and faces charges including first-degree manslaughter and arson. Investigators believe a group of teenagers sparked the blaze—which killed one person, destroyed over 100 homes, and caused over $9.1 million in damages—by shooting illegal fireworks from a moving truck. Okhrimchik joins 18-year-old Michael Yakimov in custody, while arrest warrants remain active for three additional suspects.



The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a second suspect has been arrested in connection with the Chelan Hills Fire that torched 15 square miles and led to a fatality.

The sheriff's office announced they received notice from the U.S. Marshals Service that they had found and arrested another suspect, 19-year-old Mark Okhrimchik, and they delivered him to county authorities at the Tacoma Federal Courthouse.

Okhrimchik is charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree arson, first-degree malicious mischief and six counts of third-degree assault.

Mark Okhrimchik arrest photo.

Authorities arresting suspects seen in viral video

Authorities previously took 18-year-old Michael Yakimov into custody in early September in connection to the Chelan Hills Fire.

Yakimov's family spoke with FOX 13 Seattle after his court appearance on Sept. 3. They say they do not believe he started the fire, and that the other people involved should be held accountable, as well.

Video released this week shows a group of teens sitting in the bed of a truck as it speeds down a road, lighting off illegal fireworks into the air and at passing cars. Investigators believe these teenagers sparked the deadly Chelan Hills Fire, which left one person dead, destroyed more than 100 homes and cost more than $9.1 million in damages.

Chelan Hills fire burns in Douglas County near Lake Chelan, Washington

What's next:

The sheriff's office says there are arrest warrants out for three more suspects in this case.

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